Hotels for sale in Sithonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Nikiti
21
Neos Marmaras
10
40 properties total found
Hotel 500 m² in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
The mini-hotel consists of 11 apartments. First floor: 3 apartments (1 bedroom, living room …
$3,07M
Hotel 510 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 510 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 510 m²
Property Code: HPS3249 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.700.000 . This 510 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,78M
Hotel 1 100 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
$1,56M
Hotel 390 m² in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Hotel 390 m²
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a mini hotel consisting of an area of 390 sq.m., built on a land plot of 2.000 sq.m…
$838,162
Hotel 1 000 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS272 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 4.800.000 . This 1000 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$5,07M
Hotel 240 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
$551,665
Hotel 698 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 698 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 25
Area 698 m²
Number of floors 4
A complex of apartments for rent with a swimming pool is offered for sale. The first buildin…
$5,26M
Hotel 529 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 529 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 529 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$2,57M
Hotel 480 m² in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
A complex of apartments and townhouses on the peninsula of Sithonia is for sale.It is locate…
$6,15M
Hotel 1 350 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 350 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 350 m²
Property Code: HPS5332 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 3.000.000 . This 1350 sq. …
$3,11M
Hotel 240 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 240 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$1,23M
Hotel 2 500 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 32
Area 2 500 m²
Property Code: HPS4421 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 5.000.000 . This 2500 sq. m. furnished H…
$5,28M
Hotel 225 m² in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 225 m²
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 225 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. There are: …
$834,995
Hotel 700 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in one of the most picturesque areas of the Sithonia peninsula…
$3,13M
Hotel 1 252 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 252 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 252 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1252 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
$2,46M
Hotel 1 260 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 260 m²
The hotel is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice picturescue beach. T…
$5,64M
Hotel 450 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
The three-storey hotel is located on the first line from the sea in one of the most popular,…
$1,34M
Hotel 1 400 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 400 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 3-star commercial hotel with a pool in Neos Marmaras, Paradisos area. It has 33 …
$3,35M
Hotel 730 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 730 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are:…
$2,61M
Hotel 540 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 540 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 540 sq.m hotel located in the village of Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki Peninsula…
$3,49M
Hotel 650 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 650 m²
Property Code: HPS4423 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.000.000 . This 650 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,06M
Hotel 1 183 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 183 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 183 m²
Property Code: HPS3139 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 5.000.000 . This 1183 sq. …
$5,68M
Hotel 850 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 850 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 850 sq.m. on the first line to the sea. It is located in Nikiti, Sithoni…
Price on request
Hotel 240 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 240 m²
Property Code: HPS4674 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.200.000 . This 240 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,27M
Hotel 330 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 330 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel of 330 sq.m. on the peninsula of Sithonia. The three-storey hotel is locate…
$1,23M
Hotel 685 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 685 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 685 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
$1,34M
Hotel 540 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 540 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 540 m²
Property Code: HPS270 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 2.800.000 . This 540 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$2,96M
Hotel 150 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 150 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4447 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 500.000 . This 150 sq. m. …
$522,970
Hotel 640 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 640 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of t…
$1,04M
Hotel 890 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 890 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 890 m²
Property Code: HPS3236 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.650.000 . This 890 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,73M
