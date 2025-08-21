Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece

Hotel 340 m² in Methoni, Greece
Hotel 340 m²
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of the …
$800,401
Hotel 648 m² in Makrygialos, Greece
Hotel 648 m²
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
$800,401
Hotel 1 603 m² in Makrygialos, Greece
Hotel 1 603 m²
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 603 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 1603 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners wi…
$1,14M
Hotel 600 m² in Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m. At a g…
$1,26M
