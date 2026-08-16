Hotels for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

;
Sithonia Municipal Unit
34
Nikiti
15
Neos Marmaras
9
Toroni Municipal Unit
4
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38 properties total found
Hotel 1 500 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 1 500 m²
Fantastic opportunity for future investment development with stunning sea views from the ent…
$3,30M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 500 m² in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Area 500 m²
hotel In front of the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the small paradise of Halki…
$7,52M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 540 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 540 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 540 m²
Property Code: HPS270 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 2.800.000 . This 540 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$3,22M
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Hotel 1 760 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 1 760 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 1 760 m²
Ideal opportunity to invest in a thriving hotel business in picturesque Halkidiki, Greece. T…
$1,37M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Hotel 420 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 420 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 420 m²
🏨 Seafront Hotel for Sale – Neos Marmaras, Halkidiki Luxury hotel of 420 sq.m. for sale,…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 650 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 650 m²
Property Code: HPS4423 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for € 1.000.000 . This 65…
$1,16M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 500 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 500 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the heart of …
$911,280
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
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Hotel 1 350 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 350 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 350 m²
Property Code: HPS5332 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 3.000.000 . This 1350 sq. …
$3,45M
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Hotel 1 183 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 183 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 183 m²
Property Code: HPS3139 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 5.000.000 . This 1183 sq. …
$5,75M
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Hotel 600 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 600 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the heart of …
$1,82M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Toroni, Greece
Hotel 1 200 m²
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3789 - Hotel FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 2.750.000 . This 1200 sq. m.…
$3,16M
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Hotel 150 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 150 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4447 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 500.000 . This 150.00 sq. …
$581,150
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Hotel 510 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 510 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 510 m²
Property Code: HPS3249 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.700.000 . This 510 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,96M
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Hotel 650 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Area 650 m²
Ideal investment opportunity in Halkidiki, Greece. Hotel property for sale in Sithonia, perf…
$4,33M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Hotel 1 400 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 400 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 1 400 m²
For sale, a 3-star commercial hotel with a pool in Neos Marmaras, Paradisos area. It has 33 …
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 224 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 224 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 224 m²
For sale 1/3 of the Aparthotel on the peninsula of Sithonia. The area of the hotel is 22…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 780 m² in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 1 780 m²
Sykia, Greece
Area 1 780 m²
For Sale: 1,780 sq.m. Hotel on an 8,382 sq.m. Plot in Sithonia Located in the heart of…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 580 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 580 m²
Property Code: HPS4820 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 1.500.000 . This 580 sq. m…
$1,73M
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Hotel 706 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 706 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Area 706 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the heart of …
$3,42M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
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Hotel 450 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 450 m²
Seafront Hotel for Sale in Sithonia, Chalkidiki – 450 sq.m. A rare opportunity to acquire…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 200 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 200 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3788 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 2.000.000 . This 200 sq. m…
$2,30M
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Hotel 685 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 685 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 685 m²
The complex of rented apartments is situated in a green area of about 6000 sq.m. and has a u…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to invest in your own hotel in the picturesque region of Halkidi…
$2,85M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Hotel in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
The hotel is located in Nikiti village. The hotel consist of 2 separate properties: Seaside …
$2,43M
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Hotel 730 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 730 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 730 m²
For sale hotel of 730 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There …
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 710 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 710 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 710 m²
Property Code: HPS488 - Hotel FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for € 3.000.000 . This 710 sq…
$3,45M
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Hotel 200 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 200 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Area 200 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sithonia , in the small…
$854,325
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Hotel 375 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 375 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Area 375 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the heart of …
$1,01M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 1 200 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
Invest and build your dream business at this captivating hotel property in Halkidiki, Greece…
$3,99M
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Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
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Hotel 1 260 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 260 m²
The hotel is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice picturescue beach. T…
$5,78M
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