Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
The Municipality of Sithonia
Hotels
Hotels for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
55 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
1
280 m²
1
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14
730 m²
1
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Toroni, Greece
30
1 200 m²
-1
Center SALE Hotel 30 Rooms, 30 Living Room 30 Kitchen 30 Bathroom Area: 1200 m2, 3 Levels, E…
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Nikiti, Greece
11
710 m²
-1
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
30
30
1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3789 - Hotel FOR SALE in Toroni Center for €4.000.000 . This 1200 sq. m. f…
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sykia, Greece
5
240 m²
-1
€580,000
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Sykia, Greece
6
240 m²
1
4 maisonettes are located on the beach of Toroni, Halkidiki, on the seashore. They were bui…
€590,000
Recommend
Hotel 17 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nikiti, Greece
17
540 m²
-1
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 19 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Nikiti, Greece
19
1 000 m²
-1
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 38 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Neos Marmaras, Greece
38
1 400 m²
-1
€3,80M
Recommend
Hotel with swimming pool, with garden
Nikiti, Greece
220 m²
-1
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 25 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Nikiti, Greece
25
1 183 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE Hotel 25 Rooms, 25 WC Area: 698 m2, 4 Levels, New Building, Garden, Pool, View, …
€5,00M
Recommend
Hotel 21 bedroom with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Nikiti, Greece
21
890 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE Hotel 21 Rooms, 21 WC Area: 960 m2, 3 Levels, After repair, Parking, Warehouse, …
€1,65M
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Nikiti, Greece
11
510 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 9 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 510 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Elevator, …
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11
9
510 m²
Property Code: HPS3249 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.700.000 . This 510 sq. m. …
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel 21 bedroom
Nikiti, Greece
21
21
890 m²
Property Code: HPS3236 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.650.000 . This 890 sq. m. …
€1,65M
Recommend
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
25
25
1 183 m²
Property Code: HPS3139 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €5.000.000 . This 1183 sq. m.…
€5,00M
Recommend
Hotel 7 bathrooms
Nikiti, Greece
7
220 m²
Property Code: HPS2528 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €850.000 . This 220 sq. m. H…
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 38 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
38
1 400 m²
Property Code: HPS496 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €3.800.000 . This 1400 …
€3,80M
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
11
11
710 m²
Property Code: HPS488 - Hotel FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €2.500.000 . This 710 sq. …
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
19
19
1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS272 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €4.000.000 . This 1000 sq. m. …
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
17
17
540 m²
Property Code: HPS270 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.500.000 . This 540 sq. m. …
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
6
6
240 m²
Property Code: HPS225 - Hotel FOR SALE in Toroni Center for €590.000 . This 240 sq. m. Hote…
€590,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
5
5
240 m²
Property Code: HPS209 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €580.000. This 240 sq. m. Hote…
€580,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
1
170 m²
1
Mini-hotel for sale in one of the most popular resort towns in Sithonia. The building consis…
€480,000
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
15
640 m²
1
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€950,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
1
529 m²
1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€2,30M
Recommend
Hotel 25 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
25
27
1 260 m²
The hotel under construction is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice p…
€5,00M
Recommend
Hotel 16 bedrooms with patio
Nikiti, Greece
16
16
The hotel is located in Ag. Barbara Beach in Nikiti village. The hotel consist of 2 separate…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel 32 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
32
1
For sale a hotel in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The coastal hotel is located near a small…
€2,24M
Recommend
Property types in The Municipality of Sithonia
сommercial property
