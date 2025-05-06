Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Municipality of Platanias, Greece

Hotel in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel
Tavronitis, Greece
This small hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated on the main road of Tavronitis village…
$848,192
Hotel 455 m² in Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel 455 m²
Kolimbari, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 455 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor consists of 4…
$986,337
Hotel in Máleme, Greece
Hotel
Máleme, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated by the beach of Maleme. Maleme is a very pop…
$678,553
Hotel in Máleme, Greece
Hotel
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
$1,64M
Hotel in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
$1,98M
