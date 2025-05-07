Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece

Hotel in Plaka, Greece
Hotel
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This villa complex for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in the village of Plaka on a pr…
$3,02M
Hotel in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Rooms 67
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Apokorono Municipality.On a plot of 5,500 sq.m. a hotel for sale whic…
$7,15M
Hotel in Aspro, Greece
Hotel
Aspro, Greece
This small hotel for sale in Chania is located in the traditional village of Aspro, just a s…
$549,219
Hotel 520 m² in Stylos, Greece
Hotel 520 m²
Stylos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Luxury Boutique Hotel in Crete – A Turn-Key InvestmentAn extraordinary opportunity…
Price on request
