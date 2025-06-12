Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Southern Corfu
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi
11
Municipal Unit of Korissia
4
Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Hotel 1 030 m² in Mesongi, Greece
Hotel 1 030 m²
Mesongi, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 1 030 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale of ​​1030 sq.m in Moraitikavillagesouth-east of Corfu. Family apartments are …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 280 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 280 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are:…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 710 m² in Petriti, Greece
Hotel 710 m²
Petriti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 710 m²
Number of floors 1
Frame of construction710 sq.m for sale, consisting of 4 levels. In property there is a plot …
$268,396
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 440 m² in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Hotel 440 m²
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
For sale a commercial building of 440 sq.m in the Alykes - Lefkimmi area.The property consis…
$799,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 550 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 550 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 385 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 385 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are: …
$479,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 660 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 660 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 660 m²
Number of floors 1
On the south of Corfu island, in the center of one of the most popular villages, there is a …
$913,688
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 400 m² in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 412 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 412 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 412 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 4 levels. There are: a…
$999,347
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 100 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 100 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground floor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 400 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach!The property sits on…
$799,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 260 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 260 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
$456,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 480 m² in Petriti, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Petriti, Greece
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 400 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a mini hotel 400 sq.m in the village Kavos, which is located 47 km South of the Co…
$365,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 000 m² in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel of 1000 sq.m located in the South-West, in the area of ​​Agios Georgios Ar…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 740 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 740 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 40
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 600 m² in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are: …
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 300 m² in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
On the south of Corfu, in one of the most popular places, for sale ready-made business. The …
$428,291
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Southern Corfu

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go