Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Zakynthos Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Zakynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

сommercial property
6
Hotel Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotel 1 150 m² in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 150 m²
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 150 m²
Seafront Hotel Zakynthos Seafront Hotel Zakynthos Greece sale, Hotel for sale in Greece, …
$1,95M
Leave a request
Hotel 450 m² in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel complex situated in the south of Zakynthos island, in Kalamaki area. It is…
$3,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 600 m² in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are: solar panels …
$2,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 320 m² in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 320 m²
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel located in Laganas resort in the south of Zakynthos island. The hotel is l…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 720 m² in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 720 m²
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a four-storey hotel of 720 sq.min the center of the main town on the island of Zak…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 184 m² in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 184 m²
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 184 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
$2,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go