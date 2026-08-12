Hotels for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

;
Kassandra Municipality
77
Pallini Municipal Unit
50
Municipality of Sithonia
38
Kassandra Municipal Unit
27
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245 properties total found
Hotel 360 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 360 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 360 m²
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
$2,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 600 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale a cozy mini-hotel on the shores of the Aegean Sea. The hotel consists of 3 floors, …
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 380 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 380 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 380 m²
For sale a building of 380 sq.m on the peninsula of Kassandra. The three-story building cons…
$826,496
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Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
Hotel 420 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 420 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 420 m²
🏨 Seafront Hotel for Sale – Neos Marmaras, Halkidiki Luxury hotel of 420 sq.m. for sale,…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel in Potos, Greece
Hotel
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11377 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for € 275.000 . This 120.00 sq. m. H…
$323,085
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Hotel 430 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 430 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 430 m²
For sale hotel with a total area of 350 sq.m. In the popular resort village of the Olympic R…
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 360 m² in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 360 m²
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
Property Code: HPS4521 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 650.000 . This 360 sq. m. furnished Hote…
$748,054
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Hotel 700 m² in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Area 700 m²
Property Code: HPS4628 - Hotel FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for € 2.000.000 . Th…
$2,30M
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Hotel 648 m² in Makrygialos, Greece
Hotel 648 m²
Makrygialos, Greece
Area 648 m²
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
$826,496
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 386 m² in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 386 m²
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 386 m²
For sale: guesthouse in Neos Marmaras, Halkidiki, with a total area of 386 sq.m., originally…
$1,04M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 240 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 240 m²
The new built hotel is located in one of the most popular villages of Kassandra 400 from the…
$923,256
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Hotel 224 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 224 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 224 m²
For sale 1/3 of the Aparthotel on the peninsula of Sithonia. The area of the hotel is 22…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 580 m² in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Sykia, Greece
Area 580 m²
For sale, a hotel located in Sithonia, close to a touristic village on the Peninsula of Sitn…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 834 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 834 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 834 m²
For sale hotel of 834 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 225 m² in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 225 m²
Polygyros, Greece
Area 225 m²
For sale hotel of 225 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. There are…
$944,567
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 800 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS4426 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 3.300.000 . This 800 sq…
$3,80M
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Hotel 2 700 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 2 700 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 2 700 m²
For sale hotel of 2700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 580 m² in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Korinos, Greece
Area 580 m²
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
$767,461
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 240 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
$708,425
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 760 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 760 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 760 m²
For sale is a complex of six maisonettes in Halkidiki. Each maisonette of 130 sq.m. each. co…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 340 m² in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 340 m²
Loutra, Greece
Area 340 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Kassandra , in the heart of…
$717,633
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 900 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
$1,04M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to invest in your own hotel in the picturesque region of Halkidi…
$2,85M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
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Hotel in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
$4,11M
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Hotel 485 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 485 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 485 m²
Property Code: HPS5326 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 1.600.000 . This 485 sq…
$1,84M
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Hotel 900 m² in Skotina, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Skotina, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners wil…
$1,53M
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 230 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 230 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Area 230 m²
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 484 m² in Nea Peramos, Greece
Hotel 484 m²
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 484 m²
Floor 4
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
$1,27M
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Hotel 720 m² in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel 720 m²
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 720 m²
For sale a complex of six maisonettes in a popular region of the Halkidiki peninsula. Each m…
$1,26M
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Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 500 m² in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Area 500 m²
hotel In front of the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the small paradise of Halki…
$7,52M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English

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