Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Macedonia and Thrace
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
The Municipality of Sithonia
55
Katerini
38
Nikiti
29
Kavala
20
Kavala Prefecture
20
Kassandria
15
Municipality of Aristotle
14
Polygyros
13
Neos Marmaras
11
Thessaloniki
11
Korinos
9
Ierissos
8
Sykia
8
The municipality Nea Propontida
8
Kallithea
6
Edessa
4
Municipality of Diou - Olympus
4
Municipality of Edessa
4
Serres
3
Serres Municipality
3
Show more
Show less
Hotel
Clear all
463 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 700 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
1
280 m²
1
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14
730 m²
1
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
6
4
300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel 21 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
21
1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €3.500.000 . This 1000 sq.…
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 000 m²
Building for sale in the center of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki. The building consists of 7 floor…
€8,25M
Recommend
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
32
600 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Moles Kalyves, Greece
18
Super opportunity to take over and finish off this Hotel/business for sale in Kassandra Halk…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
10
10
3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
14
New Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori only 50 m from the sandy beach.…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
18
FOR SALE, This prestigious portfolio of a luxury hotel in KASSANDRA only 500 m from the sand…
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
23
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
€1,45M
Recommend
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
32
16
600 m²
Property Code: HPS3999 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €2.000.000 . This 600 sq.…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The building is …
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
For sale hotel with an area of 600 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The windows offer views of t…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
18
600 m²
4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
Το κτίριο είναι κατασκευής του 2011 από ιδιώτη χρησιποιώντας υλικά εξαρεταςκή πορετητας,κουφ…
€335,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra, Greece
1
210 m²
1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There is …
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Toroni, Greece
30
1 200 m²
-1
Center SALE Hotel 30 Rooms, 30 Living Room 30 Kitchen 30 Bathroom Area: 1200 m2, 3 Levels, E…
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Metamorfosi, Greece
8
200 m²
-1
Nikiti SALE Hotel Area: 1 m2, Excellent condition, Parking, Garden, View, A / C, Furnished, …
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
4 390 m²
Offered for sale hotel complex with an area of 4390 sq.m. with 95 rooms. The property is loc…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1
4 390 m²
1
A hotel unit of 4390 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale. The property is locat…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
600 m²
For sale put up a commercial premises located in the Agia Triad district in the suburb of Sa…
€530,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
525 m²
For sale building with an area of 525 sq.m. and which consists of a basement of 160 sq.m. an…
€590,000
Recommend
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
a store with an apartment with a total area of 280 sq.m. The store is located on the ground …
€310,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
800 m²
Commercial building for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. in the city of Thessaloniki. The buil…
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
500 m²
It is offered for sale a hotel in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The three-stor…
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view
Central Macedonia, Greece
565 m²
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Olympic Riviera. The four-story hotel has an angula…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
270 m²
A townhouse of 150 sq.m in Thessaloniki was put up for sale, the construction of which was m…
€400,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
770 m²
For sale is a building in the center of Thessaloniki, with a total area of 770 sq.m. (togeth…
€2,10M
Recommend
