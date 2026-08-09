Hotels for sale in Nikiti, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Nikiti, Greece

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15 properties total found
Hotel 710 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 710 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 710 m²
Property Code: HPS488 - Hotel FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for € 3.000.000 . This 710 sq…
$3,45M
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Hotel 200 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 200 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3788 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 2.000.000 . This 200 sq. m…
$2,30M
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Hotel 540 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 540 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 540 m²
Property Code: HPS270 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 2.800.000 . This 540 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$3,22M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 650 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Area 650 m²
Ideal investment opportunity in Halkidiki, Greece. Hotel property for sale in Sithonia, perf…
$4,33M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 200 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 200 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Area 200 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a very beautiful spot in Sithonia , in the small…
$854,325
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 706 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 706 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Area 706 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the heart of …
$3,42M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 580 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 18
Area 580 m²
Property Code: HPS4820 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 1.500.000 . This 580 sq. m…
$1,73M
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Hotel 375 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 375 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Area 375 m²
hotel in walkable distance from the sea, at a remarkable spot in Sithonia , in the heart of …
$1,01M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 1 350 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 350 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 350 m²
Property Code: HPS5332 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 3.000.000 . This 1350 sq. …
$3,45M
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Hotel in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
The hotel is located in Nikiti village. The hotel consist of 2 separate properties: Seaside …
$2,43M
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Hotel 1 260 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 260 m²
The hotel is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice picturescue beach. T…
$5,78M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS272 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 4.800.000 . This 1000 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$5,52M
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Hotel 510 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 510 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 510 m²
Property Code: HPS3249 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.700.000 . This 510 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,96M
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Hotel 1 183 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 183 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 183 m²
Property Code: HPS3139 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 5.000.000 . This 1183 sq. …
$5,75M
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Hotel 150 m² in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 150 m²
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS4447 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for € 500.000 . This 150.00 sq. …
$581,150
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