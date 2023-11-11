Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Kavala, Greece

20 properties total found
Hotel 14 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with AC in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with AC
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Property Code: 11177 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for €1.200.000 . This 270 sq. m. furni…
€1,20M
Hotel 21 room in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 21 room
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 481 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
€1,40M
Hotel 11 rooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
Thassos, Chrysi Akti: For sale Hotel 650sq.m. in 650sq.m. plot in a privileged spot of the a…
€1,75M
Hotel 6 rooms in Sotiras, Greece
Hotel 6 rooms
Sotiras, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
€450,000
Hotel 17 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 724 m²
Floor 7
Νew bulding for Hotel for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200.000€ (Listin…
€1,20M
Hotel 18 rooms with Bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with Bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 484 m²
Floor 4
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
€750,000
Hotel 15 rooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 650 m²
For sale in Nea Iraklitsa , Kavala, a fully working beachfront boutique hotel of 15 suites. …
€2,50M
Hotel 7 rooms with rent in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms with rent
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 377 m²
SALE BEACH HOTEL IN SKALA POTAMIAS THASOS PLOT 920 TM. CONSISTS OF THE MAIN BUILDING GROUND …
€1,50M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with storage in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with storage
Skala Sotiros, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Hotel in the area of Skala Sotiros in Thassos. It has a total area of 340 sq.m. and it is lo…
€440,000
Hotel with furniture, with garage, with garden in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
€3,50M
Hotel 19 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Property Code: 1449 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €900.000 . This 830 sq. m. furnis…
€900,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Price on request
Hotel 18 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ahotel of 512 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in which it is located, is th…
€700,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This 3 storey hotel has 6 ap…
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 300 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This two storey hotel consists of 12 …
€480,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
€2,00M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
€450,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Rachoni, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Rachoni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 318 sqm in the island of Thassos. The complex consists of 6 seaview maison…
€430,000
Hotel 27 rooms with furnishings in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Hotel 27 rooms with furnishings
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Rooms 27
Area 1 028 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 1028 square metres on the island of Thassos. The hotel is located just 2…
€1,60M
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale in the island of Thassos 12 studios to let and one detached house of 53 sqm,in a 90…
€900,000
