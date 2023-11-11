Hotels for sale in Kavala, Greece

UAE
Hotel 14 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with AC
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14
14
Property Code: 11177 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for €1.200.000 . This 270 sq. m. furni…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 21 room
Skala Potamias, Greece
21
481 m²
3
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
€1,40M
Recommend
Hotel 11 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
11
650 m²
3
Thassos, Chrysi Akti: For sale Hotel 650sq.m. in 650sq.m. plot in a privileged spot of the a…
€1,75M
Recommend
Hotel 6 rooms
Sotiras, Greece
6
450 m²
2
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
€450,000
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
17
724 m²
7
Νew bulding for Hotel for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200.000€ (Listin…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with Bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
18
484 m²
4
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
15
650 m²
For sale in Nea Iraklitsa , Kavala, a fully working beachfront boutique hotel of 15 suites. …
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 7 rooms with rent
Skala Potamias, Greece
7
377 m²
SALE BEACH HOTEL IN SKALA POTAMIAS THASOS PLOT 920 TM. CONSISTS OF THE MAIN BUILDING GROUND …
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 12 bedrooms with furniture, with garden, with storage
Skala Sotiros, Greece
12
Hotel in the area of Skala Sotiros in Thassos. It has a total area of 340 sq.m. and it is lo…
€440,000
Recommend
Hotel with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Hotel in the area of Skala Rachoni in Thassos. It has a total area of 1052.22 sq.m. and cons…
€3,50M
Recommend
Hotel 19 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Thassos, Greece
19
Property Code: 1449 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €900.000 . This 830 sq. m. furnis…
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
1 200 m²
2
For sale a hotel complex on the island of Thassos. It consists of 29 rooms and an oficce. Th…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
18
512 m²
1
For sale ahotel of 512 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in which it is located, is th…
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
560 m²
3
We offer for sale a hotel of 560 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This 3 storey hotel has 6 ap…
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
1
300 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 300 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This two storey hotel consists of 12 …
€480,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
1
500 m²
2
For sale a hotel of 500 sq.m, on the emerald island of Thassos. Business consists of one 3-s…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1
580 m²
1
We offer for sale a hotel of 580 sq.m on the beautiful island of Thassos. Basement of 80 sq.…
€450,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Rachoni, Greece
1
318 m²
1
For sale hotel of 318 sqm in the island of Thassos. The complex consists of 6 seaview maison…
€430,000
Recommend
Hotel 27 rooms with furnishings
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
27
1 028 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 1028 square metres on the island of Thassos. The hotel is located just 2…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14
300 m²
2
For sale in the island of Thassos 12 studios to let and one detached house of 53 sqm,in a 90…
€900,000
Recommend
