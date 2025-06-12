Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Northern Corfu
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Kassopaia Municipal Unit
18 properties total found
Hotel 350 m² in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 350 m²
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a mini hotel of 350 sq.m located in Kassiopi, one of the most famous villages on C…
$3,80M
Hotel 400 m² in Roda, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful mini hotel in the heart of Roda village, only a few meters away from the …
$748,895
Hotel 280 m² in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Hotel 280 m²
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There are: a…
$979,324
Hotel 385 m² in Gousades, Greece
Hotel 385 m²
Gousades, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale an apart hotel of ​​385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
$806,502
Hotel 300 m² in Kassiopi, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Rooms to let for sale in the picturesque village in the north of Corfu! This beachfront prop…
Price on request
Hotel 180 m² in Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 180 m²
Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village!The complex con…
$864,109
Hotel 450 m² in Kariotiko, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
In the area of Kassiopi, there ares 4 houses for sale. 1st house of 140 sq m consists of 3 b…
$1,50M
Hotel 1 200 m² in Arkadades, Greece
Hotel 1 200 m²
Arkadades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are:…
$2,59M
Hotel 500 m² in Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 500 sq.m in the north of Corfu island, in Sidari area. The hotel c…
$864,109
Hotel 1 226 m² in Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Hotel 1 226 m²
Bayiatsa Avliotes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 226 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1226 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are:…
$921,716
Hotel 400 m² in Roda, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy 400 sq.m hotel in Roda, the North of the beautiful island of Corfu! The hot…
$1,27M
Hotel 507 m² in Afionas, Greece
Hotel 507 m²
Afionas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 507 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 507 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are: …
$1,27M
Hotel 400 m² in Roda, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Roda, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There are: s…
$1,73M
Hotel 407 m² in Astrakeri, Greece
Hotel 407 m²
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel of 410 sq.m located in the north of Corfu, close to the beach of Astrakeri…
$564,551
Hotel 175 m² in Astrakeri, Greece
Hotel 175 m²
Astrakeri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level.A magnificen…
$1,15M
Hotel 300 m² in Katavolos, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a small complex of 300 sq.m with a picturesque view, consisting of six apartments, …
$576,073
Hotel 390 m² in Karousades, Greece
Hotel 390 m²
Karousades, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 390 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$1,50M
Hotel 800 m² in Sidari, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Sidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel complex for sale in the north of Corfu, in Sidari! The complex has a total area of 8…
$3,44M
