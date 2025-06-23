Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Hotel 4 600 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 4 600 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Price on request
Hotel 500 m² in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
For sale, Rooms to Let in the area of Kokkini, west of Corfu!The property consists of 10 apa…
$898,673
Hotel 320 m² in Skripero, Greece
Hotel 320 m²
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale property in the area of Felekas which functions as rooms for rent. The property has…
$437,815
Hotel 300 m² in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
$864,109
Hotel 200 m² in Kalafationes, Greece
Hotel 200 m²
Kalafationes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
$864,109
Hotel 997 m² in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 997 m²
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 997 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale: Beachfront Hotel in Dassia, North-East Corfu!Property Size: 997 sq.m | Land Plot: …
$3,80M
Hotel 600 m² in Agii Deka, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Agii Deka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 600 sq. m. on the island of Corfu. It is comprised of 2 shops and one stud…
$553,030
Hotel 360 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 360 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 4 levels. Ground floor…
$518,465
Hotel 550 m² in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 550 m²
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
$1,96M
Hotel 335 m² in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 335 m²
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Agios Gordios, a very popular summer resort with unique nature in…
$748,895
Hotel 1 200 m² in Evropouli, Greece
Hotel 1 200 m²
Evropouli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale on the beautiful island of Corfu. Enjoying a peaceful location, just 2 km fro…
$1,84M
Hotel 400 m² in Skripero, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Skripero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
$2,71M
Hotel 640 m² in Benitses, Greece
Hotel 640 m²
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 4
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
$2,88M
Hotel 145 m² in Lakones, Greece
Hotel 145 m²
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, apartments of their total area145 sq.m on the land plot of 5220 sq.m, located in o…
Price on request
Hotel 950 m² in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 950 m²
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a picturesq…
$748,895
Hotel 500 m² in Gouvia, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
$3,05M
Hotel 410 m² in Spartilas, Greece
Hotel 410 m²
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern private complex for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consists of six luxury a…
$2,53M
Hotel 469 m² in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 469 m²
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 469 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale half of the four-floor apartments consisting of seven rooms. The apartments are loc…
$2,65M
Hotel 400 m² in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
For sale a business with a total area of ​​400 sq.m in the area of ​​Agios Gordios.The prope…
$4,61M
Hotel in Vatos, Greece
Hotel
Vatos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
$2,77M
Hotel 3 863 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 3 863 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 105
Area 3 863 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level.The propert…
$12,10M
Hotel 580 m² in Gardelades, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Gardelades, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$3,46M
