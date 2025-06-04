Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chersonisos Municipal Unit
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Chersonisos Municipal Unit, Greece

сommercial property
8
8 properties total found
Hotel 480 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
$1,01M
Hotel 1 150 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 150 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
$2,24M
Hotel 440 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 440 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
$1,12M
Hotel 900 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for Sale in Hersonissos, Crete – Prime Investment OpportunityAn excellent investment o…
$1,24M
Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for Sale in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete – 1,000 sq.m. with 20 Apartments & Private Poo…
$3,36M
Hotel 1 411 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 1 411 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 411 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for Sale in Limenas Hersonissos – Prime Investment OpportunityAn exceptional investmen…
$2,58M
Hotel 400 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
$1,17M
Hotel 5 200 m² in Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Hotel 5 200 m²
Municipality of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 200 m²
Floor -2/3
Prime Hotel Investment Opportunity in Crete’s Top Tourist DestinationWe are pleased to prese…
$6,21M
