Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Thassos
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Thassos, Greece

сommercial property
7
Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 19 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Property Code: 1449 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €900.000 . This 830 sq. m. furnis…
€900,000
Leave a request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 300 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This two storey hotel consists of 12 …
€480,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir