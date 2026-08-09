Hotels for sale in Polygyros, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Polygyros Municipality, Greece

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сommercial properties
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17 properties total found
Hotel 700 m² in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Area 700 m²
Property Code: HPS4628 - Hotel FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for € 2.000.000 . Th…
$2,30M
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Hotel 600 m² in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Metamorfosi, Greece
Area 600 m²
Exciting opportunity to invest in a 600 square meter hotel in Sithonia, Halkidiki, Greece. P…
$1,82M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 1 500 m² in Olynthos, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Olynthos, Greece
Area 1 500 m²
Hotel complex for sale on the Halkidiki Peninsula. The complex consists of 4 buildings, spre…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Hotel 4 270 m² in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 4 270 m²
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 101
Area 4 270 m²
Property Code: HPS4631 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 8.000.000 . This 4270 sq. m. furnished H…
$9,21M
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Polygyros, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level.
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 542 m² in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 1 542 m²
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Area 1 542 m²
Fantastic opportunity to own a 1542 sqm hotel in the heart of Halkidiki, Greece. Ideal for i…
$3,87M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 480 m² in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Polygyros, Greece
Area 480 m²
A complex of apartments and townhouses on the peninsula of Sithonia is for sale. It is locat…
$6,49M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 363 m² in Psakoudia, Greece
Hotel 363 m²
Psakoudia, Greece
Area 363 m²
For sale is a complex of apartments with an area of 363 sq.m. The complex consists of six ap…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 542 m² in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 1 542 m²
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 49
Bathrooms count 49
Area 1 542 m²
Property Code: HPS137 - Hotel FOR SALE in Poligiros Kalives Poligirou for € 3.400.000 . Thi…
$3,96M
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Hotel 2 243 m² in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Hotel 2 243 m²
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Area 2 243 m²
Opportunity to invest in a 2243 sqm hotel property in Sithonia, Halkidiki, Greece. Ideal for…
$6,15M
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Hotel 500 m² in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Polygyros, Greece
Area 500 m²
The mini-hotel consists of 11 apartments. First floor: 3 apartments (1 bedroom, living ro…
$3,25M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 150 m² in Ormylia, Greece
Hotel 150 m²
Ormylia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 150 m²
For sale hotel of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floo…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Polygyros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 26
Bathrooms count 26
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS63 - Hotel FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for € 4.500.000 . This 1000.00 …
$5,24M
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Hotel 225 m² in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 225 m²
Polygyros, Greece
Area 225 m²
For sale hotel of 225 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. There are…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 800 m² in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Polygyros, Greece
Area 800 m²
We offer for sale a hotel of 800sq.m located in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The property …
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 800 m² in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Polygyros, Greece
Area 800 m²
12 apartments for sale in Halkidiki. The property consists of 4 plots of total area of ​​…
$3,90M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 390 m² in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 390 m²
Polygyros, Greece
Area 390 m²
For sale a mini hotel consisting of an area of 390 sq.m., built on a land plot of 2.000 sq.m…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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