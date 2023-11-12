Hotels for sale in Polygyros, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel Area: 1 m2, Excellent condition, Parking, Garden, View, A / C, Furnished, …
€2,00M
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3788 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.000.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
€2,00M
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 26
Area 8 000 m²
Floor -1
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
€4,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Metamorfosi, Greece
Area 210 m²
Floor -1
€1,000,000
Hotel in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
Area 210 m²
Property Code: HPS3201 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.000.000. This 210 sq. m. H…
€1,000,000
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 26
Area 8 000 m²
Property Code: HPS63 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €4.500.000 . This 8000 sq. m. …
€4,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are …
€1,000,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Psakoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel of 800sq.m located in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The property …
€1,80M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Gerakini, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
€1,000,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
€580,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vatopedi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vatopedi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a complex of apartments with an area of 363 sq.m. The complex consists of six ap…
€950,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Taxiarchis, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a complex of six maisonettes in Halkidiki. Each maisonette of 130 sq.m. each. co…
€1,35M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
12 apartments for sale in Halkidiki. The property consists of 4 plots of total area of ​​3,5…
€3,30M
