Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi, Greece

сommercial property
10
Hotel Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Hotel 1 280 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 1 280 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are:…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 440 m² in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Hotel 440 m²
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
For sale a commercial building of 440 sq.m in the Alykes - Lefkimmi area.The property consis…
$799,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 550 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 550 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 385 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 385 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 385 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There are: …
$479,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 660 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 660 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 660 m²
Number of floors 1
On the south of Corfu island, in the center of one of the most popular villages, there is a …
$913,688
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 412 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 412 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 412 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 4 levels. There are: a…
$999,347
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 100 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 100 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground floor…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 400 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach!The property sits on…
$799,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 260 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 260 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
$456,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 400 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a mini hotel 400 sq.m in the village Kavos, which is located 47 km South of the Co…
$365,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 740 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 740 m²
Kavos, Greece
Rooms 40
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. The ho…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go