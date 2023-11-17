Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
18
Municipality of Corfu
18
Zakynthos Municipality
10
Municipality of Corinth
4
Municipality of Lefkada
4
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
4
Zakynthos
4
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
3
Hotel To archive
Clear all
57 properties total found
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 39
Area 9 000 m²
A plot of 9000m with a functioning hotel located on one of the most picturesque islands of G…
€3,00M
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Hotel in Karousades, Greece
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Amoudi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Amoudi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
€1,60M
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Katastari, Greece
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Katastari, Greece
Rooms 31
Area 2 051 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
€2,00M
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasiliki, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasiliki, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
€1,70M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 105
Area 3 863 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 36 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu A hotel complex on the island of Corfu A huge hotel complex…
€72,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel 4 * on the island of Corfu Large operating hotel 4 **…
€19,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel with the beach Magnificent hotel on the north coast o…
€13,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 17 500 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Magnificent hotel with beach Awesome huge hotel in the most…
€60,00M
Hotel with elevator in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel with elevator
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands Zakynthos Island ( Zakynthos ) VIP-hotel 5 * on Zakynthos Island Succe…
€8,80M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool in Loutses, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Loutses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 23 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kavouri, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€2,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Achea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Achea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel complex is located in the Peloponnese, in the city of Achaia. The central building…
€2,10M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 698 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
€2,10M
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 391 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,50M
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Rethi, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
€350,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Niforaika, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Niforaika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 768 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
€950,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€3,00M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kladeos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 734 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,000,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Argassi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Argassi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a hotel complex situated in the south of Zakynthos island, in Kalamaki area. It is…
€2,70M

Property types in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian

сommercial property
commercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir