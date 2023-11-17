UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Corfu
18
Municipality of Corfu
18
Zakynthos Municipality
10
Municipality of Corinth
4
Municipality of Lefkada
4
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
4
Zakynthos
4
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
3
Hotel
Clear all
57 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lixouri, Greece
39
9 000 m²
A plot of 9000m with a functioning hotel located on one of the most picturesque islands of G…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
400 m²
1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Recommend
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
1 350 m²
2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Recommend
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
200 m²
2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Amoudi, Greece
1
410 m²
1
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Katastari, Greece
31
2 051 m²
1
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasiliki, Greece
29
840 m²
1
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
1
1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1 200 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
4
260 m²
2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
105
3 863 m²
1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
36 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu A hotel complex on the island of Corfu A huge hotel complex…
€72,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel 4 * on the island of Corfu Large operating hotel 4 **…
€19,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel with the beach Magnificent hotel on the north coast o…
€13,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
17 500 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Magnificent hotel with beach Awesome huge hotel in the most…
€60,00M
Recommend
Hotel with elevator
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands Zakynthos Island ( Zakynthos ) VIP-hotel 5 * on Zakynthos Island Succe…
€8,80M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool
Loutses, Greece
1
300 m²
1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1
4 600 m²
1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Lixouri, Greece
1
23 000 m²
1
For sale a wonderful hotel on the island of Kefalonia. The hotel consists of 95 rooms and is…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
1
9 000 m²
1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kavouri, Greece
1
1 000 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Achea, Greece
1
2 000 m²
1
The hotel complex is located in the Peloponnese, in the city of Achaia. The central building…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Argassi, Greece
1
4 698 m²
1
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Lower Virgin Mary, Greece
1
2 391 m²
1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Rethi, Greece
6
3
241 m²
1
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Niforaika, Greece
1
768 m²
1
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
€950,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
1
3 370 m²
1
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€3,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kladeos, Greece
1
1 734 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
7
2
400 m²
1
On shore of Ionian sea,4 km away from the famous Corinth Canal,is the unique tourist resort …
€1,45M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Argassi, Greece
1
450 m²
1
For sale, a hotel complex situated in the south of Zakynthos island, in Kalamaki area. It is…
€2,70M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
сommercial property
commercial property
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL