Hotels for sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

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сommercial properties
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4 properties total found
Hotel 920 m² in Katastari, Greece
Hotel 920 m²
Katastari, Greece
Area 920 m²
For sale, a beautiful complex of 920 sq.m located in Alikanas area in the east of Zakynthos.…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel in Planos, Greece
Hotel
Planos, Greece
For sale, a two-storey hotel of 240 sq.m in the village of Marineika on the island of Zakynt…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 320 m² in Kalamaki, Greece
Hotel 1 320 m²
Kalamaki, Greece
Area 1 320 m²
For sale, a hotel located in Laganas resort in the south of Zakynthos island. The hote…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 150 m² in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 150 m²
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 150 m²
Seafront Hotel Zakynthos Seafront Hotel Zakynthos Greece sale, Hotel for sale in Greece, …
$1,95M
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