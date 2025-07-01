Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Hotel 1 400 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 400 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
$982,780
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 590 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 590 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale in Agios Nikolaos.The hotel is 150 meters from Agios Nikolaos Marina, 200 met…
$864,109
Agency
Hotel 3 000 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 3 000 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 37
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Hotel of 3.000 sq.m located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 37 com…
$7,49M
Agency
Hotel 580 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel with area of 580 sq.m in Lassithi. The hotel is located in a picturesque…
$1,15M
Agency
Hotel 1 500 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 35
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the island of Crete, with a total area of 1.500 sq.m, located just 4 kil…
$4,61M
Agency
Hotel 270 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 270 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a boutique hotel of 270 sq.m in the tourist village of Istro, in Crete. The prop…
$576,073
Agency
Hotel 1 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 12.500.000 . This 1 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$13,13M
Hotel 790 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 790 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
$1,45M
Agency
Hotel 1 100 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
$4,92M
Agency
