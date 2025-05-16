Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

53 properties total found
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 28
Bathrooms count 10
Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Polihrono Kassandra.   The hotel built in 199…
$4,89M
Hotel 350 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 350 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS3251 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 2.000.000 . This 350 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$2,09M
Hotel 800 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS4426 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 3.300.000 . This 800 sq…
$3,74M
Hotel 600 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
A mini-hotel consisting of 11 rooms is for sale on the western cape of the Kassandra Peninsu…
$961,093
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 625 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 625 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 625 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
$1,83M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 6 500 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 6 500 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 98
Area 6 500 m²
Property Code: HPS170 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 6.000.000 . This 6500 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$6,34M
Hotel 920 m² in Paliouri, Greece
Hotel 920 m²
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 45
Bathrooms count 10
Area 920 m²
Rental apartments for sale which has a total of 920 sq.m. , with a plot of 1,200 meters newl…
$4,31M
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 18
FOR SALE, This prestigious portfolio of a luxury hotel in KASSANDRA only 500 m from the sand…
$3,82M
Hotel 270 m² in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 270 m²
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level
$480,546
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
In the thriving town of PEFKOHORI, the apartments (44 different sizes) boast 968 m2 of renta…
$9,83M
Hotel 3 000 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 3 000 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 139
Area 3 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4822 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 5.500.000 . This 3000 sq. m. furnished H…
$5,81M
Hotel 280 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 280 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
$1,93M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 240 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 240 m²
Property Code: HPS5325 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 800.000 . This 240 sq. m. furnished Hote…
$830,248
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Amazing block of apartments for sale in the thriving town of Pefkohori. The block is 240 sq …
$865,933
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Hotel for sale in a very prime location, being sold for private reasons at a great price and…
$3,47M
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
In the thriving town of PEFKOHORI hotel for sale on the Promenade, the apartments (32 differ…
$4,36M
Hotel 210 m² in Paliouri, Greece
Hotel 210 m²
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
Property Code: HPS4539 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 800.000 . This 210 sq. m. furnished Hote…
$840,494
Hotel in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This is a super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidi…
$10,19M
Hotel 530 m² in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 530 m²
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel in a tourist village of Kassandra peninsula, consisting of two bui…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 24
Bathrooms count 10
Hotel for sale in a prime location (investment opportunity) With 1,250 m of living area with…
$4,71M
Hotel 485 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 485 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 485 m²
Property Code: HPS5326 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 1.600.000 . This 485 sq…
$1,66M
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
In the thriving town of PEFKOHORI, the apartment (20 different sizes) boasts 700 m2 of renta…
$2,64M
Hotel unit next to the sea in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel unit next to the sea
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 41
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 831 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel Location - KASSANDRA  ( 10m from sea )                                          (3…
$10,75M
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
$2,93M
Hotel 1 000 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 32
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel, located on the seafront, in a popular resort town, on the peninsu…
$4,58M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Hotel in PEFKOHORI Kassandra, Halkidiki built in 1998 and 150 m2 from the Blue Flag award-wi…
$1,21M
Hotel 1 000 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 21
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 3.500.000 . This 1000 sq. m. furnished H…
$3,68M
Hotel 2 000 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 2 000 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owne…
$7,42M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 4
Amazing block of apartments for sale in the thriving town of Pefkohori using high grade mate…
$1,57M
Hotel 750 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 24
Area 750 m²
Property Code: HPS4825 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.650.000 . This 750 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,74M
