  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Aristotle
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

Ierissos
8
Hotel To archive
Hotel 10 rooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Ammouliani, Stagiron - Akanthou of Chalkidiki for 850.000€ (Listing No KG1…
€850,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Pirgadikia SALE Hotel 23 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, …
€1,95M
Hotel in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS431 - Hotel FOR SALE in Panagia Pirgadikia for €1.950.000. This 600 sq. m.…
€1,95M
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 740 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
€1,10M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge
Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 350 m²
The unusual apartment hotel is located 50 meters from the sandy beach on the island Ammoulia…
€850,000
Hotel 6 rooms with Bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 6 rooms with Bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a 224sq.m., hotel located in a small picturesque village of Athos, halkidi…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 400 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Price on request
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel of 600sq.m in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 3 buildi…
€1,95M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
€620,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
€1,30M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three-storeys hotel in a picturesque seaside fishing village. The building con…
€900,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
€700,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel in Ouranoupoli, Chalkidiki-Athos region. The hotel consists of 22 rooms of …
€2,00M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
€4,00M

Property types in Municipality of Aristotle

сommercial property
