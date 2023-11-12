UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Aristotle
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Ierissos
8
Hotel
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 10 rooms
Nea Roda, Greece
10
350 m²
3
Hotel for sale in Ammouliani, Stagiron - Akanthou of Chalkidiki for 850.000€ (Listing No KG1…
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Pyrgadikia, Greece
600 m²
-1
Pirgadikia SALE Hotel 23 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, …
€1,95M
Recommend
Hotel
Pyrgadikia, Greece
600 m²
Property Code: HPS431 - Hotel FOR SALE in Panagia Pirgadikia for €1.950.000. This 600 sq. m.…
€1,95M
Recommend
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
16
740 m²
1
For sale hotel of 740 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge
Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
9
350 m²
The unusual apartment hotel is located 50 meters from the sandy beach on the island Ammoulia…
€850,000
Recommend
Hotel 6 rooms with Bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
6
224 m²
3
We offer for sale a 224sq.m., hotel located in a small picturesque village of Athos, halkidi…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
1
5 400 m²
1
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
23
600 m²
3
For sale a hotel of 600sq.m in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 3 buildi…
€1,95M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
1
212 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
€620,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
1
400 m²
1
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
1
494 m²
3
For sale is a three-storeys hotel in a picturesque seaside fishing village. The building con…
€900,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
1
160 m²
2
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
€700,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
1
1 000 m²
3
For sale a hotel in Ouranoupoli, Chalkidiki-Athos region. The hotel consists of 22 rooms of …
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
1
1 300 m²
1
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
€4,00M
Recommend
Property types in Municipality of Aristotle
сommercial property
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL