Hotels for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

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Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
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5 properties total found
Hotel 1 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 12.500.000 . This 1 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$14,39M
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Hotel 700 m² in Milatos, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Milatos, Greece
Area 700 m²
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
$3,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 100 m² in Epano Elounda, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
$5,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 352 m² in Epano Elounda, Greece
Hotel 352 m²
Epano Elounda, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 352 m²
For sale hotel of 352 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels. Basement consists of one b…
$1,45M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 790 m² in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 790 m²
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 790 m²
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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