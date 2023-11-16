Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

12 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 219 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel unit for sale, measuring 3,219 square meters and consisting of 96 beds.The hotel is si…
€1,05M
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Imera, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Imera, Greece
Bedrooms 26
Area 2 000 m²
Property Code: 1324 - FOR SALE 26 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 2000 sq.m, 2 levels Velve…
€2,40M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsepelovo, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Prosvoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel for sale in Northern Greece, 10 km away from the ski. The hotel consists of five flo…
€340,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Skoupa, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Skoupa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury mini hotel ina beautiful village in the mountains.A place that is ideal for …
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Agios Germanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agios Germanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
€1,20M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallirroi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallirroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
€1,90M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
€1,40M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
€205,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€1,000,000
Hotel 21 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Namata, Greece
Hotel 21 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Namata, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…
€300,000

