Hotels for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

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Zagori Municipality
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9 properties total found
Hotel 370 m² in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 370 m²
Kipoi, Greece
Area 370 m²
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 016 m² in Sivota, Greece
Hotel 1 016 m²
Sivota, Greece
Area 1 016 m²
For sale hotel of 1016 sq.meters in Epirus. The hotel has one level. There are: air cond…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Kipoi, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Traditional stone hotel of 320 sq.m. for sale in Central Zagori. It has 7 rooms (22 beds), café-bar, full FF&E equipment, and EOT license. Turnkey investment, €920,000 in Kato Pedina, Greece
Traditional stone hotel of 320 sq.m. for sale in Central Zagori. It has 7 rooms (22 beds), café-bar, full FF&E equipment, and EOT license. Turnkey investment, €920,000
Kato Pedina, Greece
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
In the heart of Central Zagori, where stone architecture meets the unparalleled natural beau…
Price on request
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For Sale Hotel 412 sq.m. on a Plot of 924 sq.m. – Central Zagori, €590,000 in Monodendri, Greece
For Sale Hotel 412 sq.m. on a Plot of 924 sq.m. – Central Zagori, €590,000
Monodendri, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
In the heart of Zagori Villages, a unique hotel of 412 sq.m. is offered for sale, renovated …
$690,566
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Hotel 330 m² in Mazarakia, Greece
Hotel 330 m²
Mazarakia, Greece
Area 330 m²
For sale hotel of 330 sq.meters in Epirus. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Hotel 700 m² in Elafotopos, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 700 m²
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 600 m² in Pistiana, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Pistiana, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury mini hotel in a beautiful village in the mountains. A place that is ideal …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel For Sale, Ioannina, 1,496 sq.m., €1,950,000 (EXCLUSIVE ASSIGNMENT) in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Hotel For Sale, Ioannina, 1,496 sq.m., €1,950,000 (EXCLUSIVE ASSIGNMENT)
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 19
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 496 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale in Ioannina, a city with a continuously increasing tourist flow and economic …
$2,27M
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