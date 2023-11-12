Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipality of Corinth
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

сommercial property
9
Hotel To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Crown, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Crown, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 891 m²
Number of floors 1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€700,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 415 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a balcony …
€2,10M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Assos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Assos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
€2,70M
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lecheo, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lecheo, Greece
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 14
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 980 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has 2 levels.The semi-base…
€850,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir