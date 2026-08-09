Hotels for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 1 460 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Hotel 1 460 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 460 m²
For sale hotel of 1460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 3 levels. Sem…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
HOTEL FOR SALE in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
HOTEL FOR SALE
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Complex of fifteen autonomous apartments for rent very close to the sea. The apartments are …
$938,794
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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