Hotels for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

44 properties total found
Hotel 160 m² in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 160 m²
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners…
$462,209
Hotel 1 500 m² in Fourka, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 47
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel complex for sale on the Halkidiki Peninsula. The complex consists of 4 buildings, spre…
Price on request
Hotel 650 m² in Kalandra, Greece
Hotel 650 m²
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 9
Area 650 m²
The hotel is located 650 meters from Kalandra village and 1800 meters from the beach and vil…
$1,43M
Hotel 395 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 395 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
For sale hotel of 395 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$1,26M
Hotel 232 m² in Afytos, Greece
Hotel 232 m²
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 232 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
$1,67M
Hotel 485 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 485 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 485 m²
The new built hotel is located in one of the most popular villages of Kassandra 400 from the…
$1,83M
Hotel in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 80
Hotel for sale in the unique location of the resort of Halkidiki. Just a five - minute drive…
$16,29M
Hotel 500 m² in Afytos, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of…
$1,46M
Hotel 600 m² in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a cozy mini-hotel on the shores of the Aegean Sea. The hotel consists of 3 floors, …
$3,91M
Hotel 200 m² in Siviri, Greece
Hotel 200 m²
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. Ground fl…
$793,877
Hotel 230 m² in Fourka, Greece
Hotel 230 m²
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
$586,713
Hotel 900 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale hotel with a total area of about 900 sq ft in the prestigious cosmopolitan place on the…
$5,14M
Hotel 1 420 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 1 420 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 22
Area 1 420 m²
Unfinished hotel is located in Kassandra’s peninsula in front of the sea and 1300 meters fro…
$1,03M
Hotel 5 400 m² in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 5 400 m²
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 244
Area 5 400 m²
For sale an unfinished hotel on the beach, on the third finger of the Halkidiki peninsula, n…
$11,94M
Hotel 480 m² in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 450 sq m in the center of one of the most touristic areas of Halkidiki. …
$1,45M
Hotel 580 m² in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 32
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground …
$972,268
Hotel 1 600 m² in Siviri, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 43
Bathrooms count 43
Area 1 600 m²
Property Code: HPS5441 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Siviri for € 3.500.000 . This 1600 sq.…
$3,63M
Hotel 1 500 m² in Siviri, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 40
Bedrooms 40
Bathrooms count 40
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$3,65M
Hotel 450 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 450 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Area 450 m²
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
$1,35M
Hotel 240 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 240 m²
The new built hotel is located in one of the most popular villages of Kassandra 400 from the…
$914,339
Hotel 700 m² in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a hotel on the east coast of Chalkidiki, Kassandra. The total area of the h…
$6,15M
Hotel 800 m² in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Bedrooms 43
Bathrooms count 43
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS516 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for € 3.200.000 . This 800 sq. m…
$3,37M
Hotel 720 m² in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 720 m²
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a complex of six maisonettes in a popular region of the Halkidiki peninsula. Each m…
$1,12M
Hotel 2 024 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 2 024 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 52
Area 2 024 m²
Property Code: HPS158 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 3.500.000 . This 2024 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$3,68M
Hotel 2 500 m² in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 47
Area 2 500 m²
A Hotel 3+stars is located in Nea Skioni in Halkidiki. Hotel has been built in 2008, have 47…
$9,72M
Hotel 348 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 348 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
The complex of villas is located in a famous Sani area with its best beaches in Halkidiki. A…
$3,44M
Hotel 390 m² in Nea Fokea, Greece
Hotel 390 m²
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 390 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
$581,126
Hotel 8 000 m² in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 8 000 m²
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 124
Area 8 000 m²
For sale a 5* hotel on the first line from the sea in one of the most beautiful areas of the…
$21,72M
Hotel 300 m² in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 300 m²
Luxury resort is located in the nearest hill in the area of well-known Touristic Village of …
$1,63M
Hotel 5 700 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 5 700 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 700 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a hotel complex with an area of ​​5700 sq.m in Halkidiki. The co…
$3,91M
