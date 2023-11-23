Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Region of Crete
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

District of Heraklion
31
Heraklion
31
District of Agios Nikolaos
18
Chania Municipality
13
Malia
11
Limenas Chersonisou
10
Agios Nikolaos
8
Platanias Municipality
4
Show more
Hotel To archive
Clear all
93 properties total found
Hotel 15 bedrooms in Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €12.500.000 . Thi…
€12,50M
Leave a request
Hotel in Káto Stalós, Greece
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Leave a request
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Dramia, Greece
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dramia, Greece
Rooms 67
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Apokorono Municipality.On a plot of 5,500 sq.m. a hotel for sale whic…
€6,40M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€3,90M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
€2,67M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Chania Municipality, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kampani, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. The…
€1,30M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 377 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of the…
€1,50M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
€1,49M
Leave a request
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€1,40M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€900,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€4,00M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Damasta, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Damasta, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for Sale hotel of 280sqm made of stone in a 500sqm plot in Heraklion of Crete. The…
€400,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Hersonissos, Greece
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
€1,05M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings in Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Old hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered for sale in the Hersonisos region, on of the most tourist …
€399,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kavrochori, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€850,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Koutouloufari, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
€820,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
€2,80M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 411 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€2,50M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 42
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in a tourist area near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. The hotel consists of 41 rooms,…
€1,30M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
€999,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Analipsi, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 760 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
€1,40M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel in Agios Myronas, Greece
Hotel
Agios Myronas, Greece
This is a luxury suite complex for sale in Heraklion Crete. It is set on a hillside location…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Hotel with Bedrooms in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel with Bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Hotel with fridge in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel with fridge
Tavronitis, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated by the beach of Maleme. Maleme is a very pop…
€600,000
Leave a request

Property types in Region of Crete

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir