Hotels for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Region of Crete, Greece

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Heraklion
14
Heraklion Municipal Unit
14
Municipality of Heraklion
14
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
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41 property total found
Hotel 750 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 750 m²
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of ​​750 sq.m. o…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 540 m² in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 540 m²
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 540 m²
For sale is the hotel of total area 540 sq. m in the old town of Rethymno prefecture. The ho…
$1,77M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 8 500 m² in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 8 500 m²
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 8 500 m²
For sale a hotel 4* in Chania region on the island of Crete. The hotel consists of 167 rooms…
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Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
Hotel in Αlmyrida, Greece
Hotel
Αlmyrida, Greece
Number of floors 2
$2,32M
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Hotel 550 m² in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 550 m²
Region of Crete, Greece
Area 550 m²
Hotel with Lighthouse View in the Old Venetian Harbor of Chania In the heart of Chania’s O…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
Hotel for Sale in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete – 1,000 sq.m. with 20 Apartments & Private Poo…
$3,78M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 970 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 970 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 970 m²
Hotel complex for sale in Guves, Heraklion Just 999 meters from the nearest beach, overlooki…
$2,55M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 300 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 300 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 300 m²
FOR SALE: HOTEL COMPLEX IN STALIDA, CRETE Property Overview: This aparthotel, built in …
$1,71M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 480 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 480 m²
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
$1,06M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 411 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 411 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 411 m²
Hotel for Sale in Limenas Hersonissos – Prime Investment Opportunity An exceptional inv…
$3,47M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 400 m² in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 1 400 m²
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Area 1 400 m²
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
$1,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 m² in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 m²
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 12.500.000 . This 1 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$14,39M
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Hotel 2 500 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
Hotel 2,500 sq.m. with 73 Rooms & Pool – Gouves, Crete ✔️ Distance from the sea: 700 m …
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Hotel in Agía Marína, Greece
Hotel
Agía Marína, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
$1,12M
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Hotel 790 m² in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 790 m²
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Area 790 m²
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel
Plataniás, Greece
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
$2,06M
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Hotel 570 m² in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 570 m²
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 570 m²
For Sale – Hotel in Chania Center Discover this excellent hotel property in the histo…
$2,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 600 m² in Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Municipality of Rethymnon, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale a apartment complex of 600 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The complex consists of 5 …
$2,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel in Plaka, Greece
Hotel
Plaka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This villa complex for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in the village of Plaka on a pr…
$3,48M
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Hotel in Galatas, Greece
Hotel
Galatas, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
$1,77M
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Hotel in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel
Tavronitis, Greece
This small hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated on the main road of Tavronitis village…
$1,53M
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Hotel 280 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 280 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 280 m²
Stone Hotel Complex for Sale – Damasta, Heraklion, Crete A unique investment opportunity …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 2 060 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 2 060 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 2 060 m²
Hotel for sale in a central location in the city. Consists of Basement floor 170 sq.m. …
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel in Kolimbari, Greece
Hotel
Kolimbari, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This hotel for sale is located in Kolymbari, Platanias, Chania. Positioned directly by the s…
$1,89M
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Hotel 455 m² in Region of Crete, Greece
Hotel 455 m²
Region of Crete, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 455 m²
For sale hotel of 455 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor consists of 4…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 300 m² in Ierapetra, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Ierapetra, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale apartments complex located in Koutsounari near Ierapetra. The complex has a total s…
$519,867
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 256 m² in Platanos, Greece
Hotel 256 m²
Platanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 256 m²
For sale hotel of 256 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground floor consists of 3…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 800 m² in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Hotel 1 800 m²
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 1 800 m²
For sale a hotel situated next to the beach with great views of the sea in the prefecture of…
Price on request
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 100 m² in Epano Elounda, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Epano Elounda, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
$5,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 850 m² in Kalathas, Greece
Hotel 850 m²
Kalathas, Greece
Area 850 m²
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania. On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. T…
$3,43M
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Grekodom Development
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