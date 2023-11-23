UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Region of Crete
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Region of Crete, Greece
93 properties total found
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
15
15
1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €12.500.000 . Thi…
€12,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dramia, Greece
67
1
For sale hotel unit in Apokorono Municipality.On a plot of 5,500 sq.m. a hotel for sale whic…
€6,40M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
9
570 m²
1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1 179 m²
1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€3,90M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room
Sisi, Greece
1
700 m²
1
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
€2,67M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel
Chania Municipality, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kampani, Greece
17
850 m²
1
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. The…
€1,30M
1
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54
1 000 m²
1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Chorio, Greece
5
377 m²
1
For sale hotel of 377 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of the…
€1,50M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20
1 150 m²
1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
10
10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
€1,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Analipsi, Greece
23
1 000 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
24
1 000 m²
1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€1,40M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 11 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
11
480 m²
1
Suggested for sale an apartment rental business in Limenas Hersonissos, Heraklion Prefecture…
€900,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koutouloufari, Greece
30
1 400 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit of 30 rooms (98 beds) in an amphitheatre location with unobs…
€4,00M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 7 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Damasta, Greece
7
280 m²
1
Suggested for Sale hotel of 280sqm made of stone in a 500sqm plot in Heraklion of Crete. The…
€400,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Hersonissos, Greece
8
400 m²
1
Suggested for sale a Unique Mini-Boutique Hotel in Charming Traditional Cretan Village in He…
€1,05M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings
Malia, Greece
19
750 m²
1
Old hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered for sale in the Hersonisos region, on of the most tourist …
€399,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 33 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kavrochori, Greece
33
800 m²
1
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavin…
€850,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Koutouloufari, Greece
54
2 000 m²
1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leavi…
€2,20M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
18
900 m²
1
For sale is a hotel 18 apartments in Hersonisos, Crete in one of the most famous tourist des…
€820,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
30
1 145 m²
1
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
€2,80M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 42 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
42
1 411 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel of 42 rooms in Limenas Hersonissos. Total room area 1411sqm and a…
€2,50M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 42 rooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
42
1 700 m²
1
For sale hotel in a tourist area near Agios Nikolaos, Crete. The hotel consists of 41 rooms,…
€1,30M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
13
440 m²
1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
€999,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Analipsi, Greece
23
1 760 m²
1
Suggested for sale a hotel unit in the Municipality of Hersonissos. The hotel is 1760sqm on …
€1,40M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel
Agios Myronas, Greece
This is a luxury suite complex for sale in Heraklion Crete. It is set on a hillside location…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with Bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
This hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel with fridge
Tavronitis, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated by the beach of Maleme. Maleme is a very pop…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
