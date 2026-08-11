Hotels for sale in Aegean, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Aegean, Greece

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2 properties total found
Hotel 480 m² in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale, a complex of 480 sq.m located in Samos island. The complex sits on a plot o…
$1,71M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 98 000 m² in Mesotopos, Greece
Hotel 98 000 m²
Mesotopos, Greece
Area 98 000 m²
Hotel for sale located on the island of Lesbos (92 km from the capital, Mytilene). The to…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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