Hotels for sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
54
Kassandra Municipal Unit
44
Kassandreia
6
98 properties total found
Hotel unit for sale in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel unit for sale
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 150
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 17 000 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location -  HOTEL IN KASSANDRA ( 800m. from the sea )                         …
$13,57M
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 300 m² in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 300 m²
Luxury resort is located in the nearest hill in the area of well-known Touristic Village of …
$1,63M
Hotel 600 m² in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
$1,83M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 600 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS489 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 3.500.000 . This 600 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$3,68M
Hotel 240 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 240 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 240 m²
The new built hotel is located in one of the most popular villages of Kassandra 400 from the…
$897,934
Hotel 1 260 m² in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 1 260 m²
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1260 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owne…
$4,31M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 425 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 425 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 425 m²
If you long for spending your holiday in the kingdom of peace and quiet, and yet close to al…
$737,630
Hotel 380 m² in Nea Fokea, Greece
Hotel 380 m²
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a building of 380 sq.m on the peninsula of Kassandra. The three-story building cons…
$782,285
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 267 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 267 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 267 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
$626,246
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 282 m² in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel 1 282 m²
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 39
Area 1 282 m²
Property Code: HPS153 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 3.200.000 . This 1282 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$3,38M
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
In the thriving town of PEFKOHORI hotel for sale on the Promenade, the apartments (32 differ…
$4,36M
Hotel 400 m² in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$1,15M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 6 500 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 6 500 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 98
Area 6 500 m²
Property Code: HPS170 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 6.000.000 . This 6500 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$6,34M
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
In the thriving town of PEFKOHORI, the apartments (44 different sizes) boast 968 m2 of renta…
$9,83M
Hotel in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
In the thriving town of PEFKOHORI, the apartments (44 different sizes) boast 968 m2 of renta…
$9,43M
Hotel 800 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 9
Area 800 m²
Property Code: HPS4426 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for € 3.300.000 . This 800 sq…
$3,74M
Hotel 750 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 24
Area 750 m²
Property Code: HPS4825 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.650.000 . This 750 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,74M
Hotel 5 400 m² in Kriopigi, Greece
Hotel 5 400 m²
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 244
Area 5 400 m²
For sale an unfinished hotel on the beach, on the third finger of the Halkidiki peninsula, n…
$11,94M
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Hotel for sale in a very prime location, being sold for private reasons at a great price and…
$3,47M
Hotel in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Timeless yet modern Hotel for sale in the vibrant Kalithea in a prime location with just a s…
$1,32M
Hotel 1 680 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 1 680 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 680 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 1680sqm in one of the most tourist areas of Halkidiki. It consists of 4 …
$4,75M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 360 m² in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 360 m²
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
Property Code: HPS4521 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 650.000 . This 360 sq. m. furnished Hote…
$687,083
Hotel 1 420 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 1 420 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 22
Area 1 420 m²
Unfinished hotel is located in Kassandra’s peninsula in front of the sea and 1300 meters fro…
$1,01M
Hotel 500 m² in Afytos, Greece
Hotel 500 m²
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of…
$1,46M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 500 m² in Siviri, Greece
Hotel 1 500 m²
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 40
Bedrooms 40
Bathrooms count 40
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$3,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 900 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale hotel with a total area of about 900 sq ft in the prestigious cosmopolitan place on the…
$5,14M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 2 331 m² in Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Hotel 2 331 m²
Agia Paraskeue, Greece
Rooms 50
Area 2 331 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a hotel of 2331 sq.m, on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel consists…
$2,35M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 5 700 m² in Kassandreia, Greece
Hotel 5 700 m²
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 700 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a hotel complex with an area of ​​5700 sq.m in Halkidiki. The co…
$3,91M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 2 028 m² in Kalandra, Greece
Hotel 2 028 m²
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 38
Bathrooms count 38
Area 2 028 m²
Property Code: HPS136 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 3.400.000 . This 2028 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$3,59M
Hotel 625 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 625 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 625 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
$1,83M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

