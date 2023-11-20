Hotels for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 930 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey Hotel of 930 sq.meters in the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Price on request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings in Nei Pori, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms with furnishings
Nei Pori, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel situated in a beautiful small resort town of Olympic Riviera. The property …
€1,000,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale with total area of 455 sq.m. in one of the most beautiful places of Pieria. T…
€1,000,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 15 rooms with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel for sale in a tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. The tree-story hotel has 15 room…
€630,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
