Hotels for sale in Municipality of Diou - Olympus, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Dion - Olympos Municipality, Greece

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сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Hotel 900 m² in Skotina, Greece
Hotel 900 m²
Skotina, Greece
Area 900 m²
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners wil…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 100 m² in Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Platamonas, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 10 496 m² in Neoi Poroi, Greece
Hotel 10 496 m²
Neoi Poroi, Greece
Bedrooms 191
Area 10 496 m²
Property Code: HPS5395 - Hotel FOR SALE in Easts Olimpos Platamonas for € 25.000.000 . This…
$28,77M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 100 m² in Platamonas, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Platamonas, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
$3,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 600 m² in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
Hotel for sale 1.600 sq.m. area, on a plot of 6.500 sq.m. in the northern part of Greece. …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 820 m² in Skotina, Greece
Hotel 820 m²
Skotina, Greece
Area 820 m²
Hotel for sale with an area of 820 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. From the windows yo…
$1,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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