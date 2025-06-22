Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chania
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Chania, Greece

Hotel Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 570 m² in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Hotel 570 m²
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a charming boutique hotel 570 sq.m. in a great location of Chania, close to the …
$1,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel in Galatas, Greece
Hotel
Galatas, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
$1,65M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go