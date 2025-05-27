Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
528
Municipality of Athens
526
Piraeus
225
Municipality of Piraeus
223
36 properties total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Airy, comfortable apartment with excellent layout. 1st floor in a very good location in Vril…
$334,960
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Athens, Gre…
$213,258
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
$439,635
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments with private swimming poo…
$721,895
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
$394,506
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden close to metro stations, Egaleo, Greece We offer luminous and c…
$250,081
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Gre…
$787,924
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
$1,05M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Modern apartment with specifications. At an affordable price with all the amenities and extr…
$533,842
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious residences for families with children's playground and swimming pools, in an ecolog…
$824,945
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a parking near the metro station, Ayia Varvara, Athens, Greece We offer …
$345,600
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Petroupoli, Greece We offer modern an…
$270,474
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
$300,267
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence with a garden and a parking close to the center of Athens, Aharnes, Greece We…
$326,038
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a garden and a parking, Peristeri, Greece We offer luminous and function…
$470,819
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece We offer functional apartments with …
$635,802
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece The residence features a green area. Apart…
$250,238
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Number of floors 3
Low-rise residence near a park and a metro station, Egaleo, Greece We offer studios with ba…
$92,623
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallit…
$142,519
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Petroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence on the outskirts of Athens, Greece We offer apartments with private gardens a…
$402,165
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a parking and a garden, Kalithea, Greece We offer apartments with balconies.…
$213,258
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in a quiet area, Drosia, Greece We offer duplex apartments with private swimm…
$606,169
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece We offer luxury apartments with…
$202,543
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a garden near the beaches, Glyfada, Greece We offer modern flats …
$1,68M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Attica, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a roof-top garden close to all necessary infrastructure, Aharnes, Greece …
$324,951
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, …
$479,374
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece We offer duplex apartments with p…
$856,060
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence near the park and the center of Gerakas, Greece We offer stylish and function…
$312,050
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 6
New residential complex in Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces. The three-level…
$1,87M
Leave a request

