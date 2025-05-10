Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

Rafina Municipal Unit
9
Rafina
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$357,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$385,597
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$192,799
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$386,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$767,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$167,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go