Apartments with garage for sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
528
Municipality of Athens
526
Piraeus
225
Municipality of Piraeus
223
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a townhouse of 86 sq.m. in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located o…
$309,367
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Luxury under construction apartment of 124.50 sq.m with unique sea view Discover a high-aes…
$768,907
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 6
For sale is a 104 sq.m. townhouse in Athens under construction. The townhouse is located on …
$324,835
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/7
Недалеко от центра Афин, но в более тихом районе предлагается к продаже квартира площадью 78…
$227,684
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a 93 sq.m. apartment in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
$268,118
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Two luxurious maisonettes of 126.24 sq m with internal elevator and sea view for sale! Two …
$826,487
