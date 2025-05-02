Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ilion
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Agios Fanourios 77 Sq.m…
$118,463
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Ilion west of Athens Palatiani area, apartment of 90 sq.m. corner airy and bright 2nd floor …
$220,004
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$276,592
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 5/5
This luxurious penthouse, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers a gre…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Ilion west of Athens, floor apartment of 80 sq.m. airy and bright, 2nd floor in excellent co…
$203,080
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$273,800
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Micheli 93 Sq.m.,…
$253,850
