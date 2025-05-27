Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
528
Municipality of Athens
526
Piraeus
225
Municipality of Piraeus
223
78 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floo…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$268,242
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$313,123
3 room apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 139 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 6th …
$276,592
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$224,405
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$366,354
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$574,059
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction apartment of 181 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,62M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$720,183
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 205 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 8th floor and 9th floo…
$1,25M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$208,749
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$318,342
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$834,995
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 8th floor. I…
$313,123
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 5/5
This luxurious penthouse, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers a gre…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$391,404
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 7th floor and 8th floo…
$526,738
2 room apartment in Methana, Greece
2 room apartment
Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$154,474
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$1,83M
1 bedroom apartment in Saronis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$281,811
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$349,654
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$333,998
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$198,311
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/2
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$459,247
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$825,762
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 10
Modern residence with a parking in the popular area of Pangrati, Athens, Greece We offer ap…
$462,349
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$375,748
