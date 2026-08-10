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Studios for sale in Attica, Greece

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Athens
5
Municipality of Athens
5
Municipality of Piraeus
7
Piraeus
7
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19 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/4
Buena Vista, 7-story residential building, Suitable for the design of Greece gold visa 25…
$164,135
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Studio apartment in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Studio apartment
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Property Code: HPS5279 - Studio FOR SALE in Pallini Center for € 255.000 . This 56.05 sq. m…
$293,467
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Welcome to Color Bliss Pagrati Apartment, a stylish and inviting retreat in one of Athens' m…
$193,117
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Agency
Alba Residences MON IKE
Languages
English, Ελληνικά, Italiano
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1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Nikaia-Agios Ioannis Rentis, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
RENTIS URBAN RESIDENCE | Agios Ioannis Rentis A modern residential project in Athens full…
Price on request
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment I3 at Portside Residence is a stylish, fully furnished 2-bedroom unit designed wit…
$185,668
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Studio apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Studio apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Property Code: HPS5285 - Studio FOR SALE in Koukaki - Makrigianni Koukaki - Pediki Chara fo…
$203,897
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Attica, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studios for Sale – 3 Minutes Walk from Egaleo Metro Fully renovated building offering moder…
$104,984
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Service apartments in Athens - start of salesFully furnished turnkey studios operated by the…
$129,385
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1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/8
Investment Apartments Managed by an International Brand A Turnkey Investment with Guarant…
$119,790
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1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/6
Athenian Horizon Residences Modern Investment Apartments in Central Athens (Koukaki) I…
$170,689
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1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/3
A cozy turnkey studio with an area of 25 square meters in the Attica area in Athens.The stud…
$90,705
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/8
A set of studios apartments, in new buildings. Two apartments of the studio are in Piraeus,…
$271,453
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/7
We present to your attention a new project in Athens - Allore Suites!  Athens area - everyon…
$119,653
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/7
This wider area of Piraeus is called Freattyda and has always been the epicenter of life, tr…
$162,968
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/7
This wider area of Piraeus is called Freattyda and has always been the epicenter of life, tr…
$304,207
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
maintenance apartments — The ideal option for students, young specialists, tourists or entre…
$116,077
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
PIRAEUS STUDENTS APARTMENTS This project is a reconstruction of a modern 8 floor building w…
$271,413
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
The new building of 2022 in the style of Bohaus,In the heart of Callithea,There are 3 studio…
$83,565
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/7
A unique project is built in the Kallifa region. Designed with a unique style and amazing d…
$148,681
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