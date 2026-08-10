Apartments for sale in Municipal Unit of Tavros, Greece

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Apartments in Municipal Unit of Tavros, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The Izi Lux project is a contemporary residential development situated between the Kalithea …
$340,919
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The Izi Lux project is a contemporary residential development situated between the Kalithea …
$340,919
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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