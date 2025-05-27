Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Attica, Greece

Athens
528
Municipality of Athens
526
Piraeus
225
Municipality of Piraeus
223
70 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$450,311
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$268,242
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$187,874
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 139 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$229,624
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New stylish residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Athens, Greece We of…
$1,20M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Luxury under construction apartment of 124.50 sq.m with unique sea view Discover a high-aes…
$768,907
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
$394,506
1 room apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be …
$626,246
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a prestigious area of Athens, Gre…
$787,924
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
Vouliagmeni, Athens Riviera, Apartment For Sale, 72 sq.m., Property Status: Good, Floor: 3rd…
$370,366
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer sea view apartments with bal…
$644,976
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 131 sq.meters in Attica. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd floo…
$287,029
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Keratsini-Drapetsona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$297,467
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 219 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$1,25M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/7
This wider area of Piraeus is called Freattyda and has always been the epicenter of life, tr…
$304,207
6 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
6 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 255 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leavi…
$1,67M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction apartment of 181 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,62M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 205 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 8th floor and 9th floo…
$1,25M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 4
Glyfada, Center, Apartment For Sale, 148 sq.m., Property Status: under construction, Floor: …
$1,80M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
$300,267
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 7th floor and 8th floo…
$526,738
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Methana, Greece
2 room apartment
Methana, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$154,474
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$203,530
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Saronis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$281,811
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea view complex of Full-service apartments, Pireus, Greece We offer serviced apartments wi…
$282,957
