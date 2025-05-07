Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Spyridon, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$601,078
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$187,874
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go