  Realting.com
  Greece
  Municipality of Zografos
  Residential
  Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
3
11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 110 sq.m. in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and …
$307,808
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$281,811
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment for sale with an area of 82 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$399,010
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Ano Ilisia near the center of Athens, floor apartment of 114 sq.m. airy 4th floor in good co…
$263,190
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale duplex area of 80 square meters in Athens. The duplex is located on 2 levels. The f…
$264,487
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale duplex area of 160 square meters in Athens. The duplex is located on 0 levels. The …
$421,811
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$249,504
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment for sale with an area of 82 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$250,806
4 room apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 160 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leavi…
$386,185
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floor…
$263,113
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$396,938
Properties features in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

