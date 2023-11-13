Apartments for sale in Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€435,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
€1,000,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Voula south of Athens, in the center of the municipality, apartment of 83 sq.m. 2nd floor co…
€529,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€368,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Voula south of Athens, Pigadakia area, apartment of 150 sq.m. corner airy and bright in exce…
€950,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - East Attica: Voula - Kentro 128 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath…
€350,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Vouliagmeni 62 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
€620,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€1,07M
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€1,02M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with seaview, by the sea, with seaview, by the sea, penthouse on 2 levels, Athens Riviera in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with seaview, by the sea, with seaview, by the sea, penthouse on 2 levels, Athens Riviera
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/6
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most expensiv…
€3,00M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 41 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€120,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€650,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€690,000

