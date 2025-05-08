Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Ionia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece

3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. I…
$344,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Athens north suburb, Floor-Apartment in Kalogreza fo Kalogreza r sale. Built 2002,  located …
$325,725
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$147,434
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - 80 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
$248,874
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 74 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$328,892
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd floo…
$215,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be …
$172,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in a green area, Nea Ionia, Greece The residence features a green area. Apart…
$250,238
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go