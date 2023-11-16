Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

3 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€315,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Property Code: HPS4248 - Apartment FOR SALE in Dafni Ano Agios Ioannis for €389.000 . This 7…
€389,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Property Code: HPS4247 - Apartment FOR SALE in Dafni Ano Agios Ioannis for €367.000 . This 7…
€367,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€125,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. co…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€250,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€240,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€500,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€480,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the …
€265,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Property Code: 1572 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 55 sq.m,…
€145,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 1365 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Corner Apartment of total surface 75…
€200,000
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Property Code: 1334 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Studio of total surface 20 sq.m, on…
€29,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Property Code: 1244 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, on the facade Apartment of total sur…
€240,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Neos Kosmos A newly apartment with 1 Bedroom, 1 Kitchen (Living room) 1 Bathroom, area 30 sq…
€43,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Ref: 19 - Laurel SALE Apartment with 1 Bedroom, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Bathroom, area of…
€74,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. co…
€320,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€80,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€305,000

Properties features in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece

