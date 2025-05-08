Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Glyka Nera Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Glyka Nera Municipal Unit, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
$68,039
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$430,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Glyka Nera Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go