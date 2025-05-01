Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Penteli, Greece

Apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Area 84 m²
$116,305
2 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
Apartment with wonderful views throughout Athens up to the Saronic Gulf. Area 130 m2 with 9…
$532,774
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$296,973
3 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
$484,645
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
$493,615
3 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
$439,635
4 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Beautiful house in an excellent location! Fully renovated apartment with nice, large space…
$480,541
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Melissia north of Athens, an excellent apartment of 109sq.m. bright 3rd floor, new and well …
$486,822
3 room apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
$399,858
