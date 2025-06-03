Apartments for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.
$268,242
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 134 sq.m. in Attica. The apartment is located on the third floor.
$294,086
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.
$156,561
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.
$313,123
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.
$605,371
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for sale of 76 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the first floor.
$171,646
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 175 square meters in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor.
$663,696
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 125 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor.
$343,291
