Apartments for sale in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko
41
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/5
Simeonoglou 11, Nea Filothei - C1 (ACROPOLIS & SEA VIEW) / 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms / 141,7 …
$754,427
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Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 100 m²
$497,206
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