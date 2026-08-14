Apartments for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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5 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Perdika, Greece
Condo 2 bedrooms
Perdika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Just one hour from Athens, in the most charming seaside settlement of Aeginetissa on the isl…
$271,623
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1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments on the island of Aegina 1 + 1 in a new complex located in the resort of Agia Mari…
$297,645
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1 bedroom apartment in Agia Marina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
Marina Pearl Aegina Invest in Island Serenity. Secure European Residency. Marina Pearl…
$295,780
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1 bedroom apartment in Portes, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Portes, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale is a fully furnished and renovated 45 sq.m. apartment in Portes Aegina that combine…
$142,716
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1 bedroom apartment in Aegina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Aegina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 250 meters from the sea, Aegina, Greece We offer luxury apartments with…
$202,543
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Properties features in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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