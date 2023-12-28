Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

1 property total found
3 room apartment with mountain view in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
