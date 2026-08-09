Apartments for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

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Anavyssos
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5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
2nd Floor Apartment – Modern Style | Sea View | Ideal for Living or Investment Located in…
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1 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-first fl…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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2 bedroom apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Anavyssos, Greece
Apartment
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 78 m²
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Property types in Anavissos Municipal Unit

2 BHK

Properties features in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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