Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Anavissos Municipal Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

2 BHK
3
3 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Anavyssos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€250,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Property Code: 1503 - FOR SALE renovated 1 Bedroom, on the facade Apartment of total surfac…
€55,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: 1469 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 50 sq.m,…
€80,000
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: 1400 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Maisonette of total surface 250 sq.m, 3 levels …
€250,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Property Code: 1254 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Attika - East Anavyssos for €500.000 . This 195…
€500,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€160,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€160,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 126 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€280,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 236 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€480,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 236 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated …
€200,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€295,000

Properties features in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir